CEDAR PARK, Texas — The plans for the new "Lakeline Park" in Williamson County continue to grow.

The new park will be located in the center of Lakeline Boulevard and South Bell Boulevard.

The new park will be the largest park in the area with 189 acres.

It has already been stated the park will include sports fields, trails, and spots for kayaking and fishing, but last week Cedar Park city council approved an addition fo the new park.

A map view of Cedar Park's new park plans.

The new park will will now include a multi-purpose pavilion for performing arts.

There is no exact date of when the park could be completed, but it is expected to be a great addition to the area just off US 183 in Cedar Park.

