Plano officials to address concerns of bullying allegations at Haggard Middle School

Plano ISD Superintendent Sara Bonser, Mayor Harry LaRosiliere, and Chief of Police Ed Drain will be at the news conference scheduled at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

PLANO, Texas — Plano officials plan to hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to address concerns around allegations of bullying at Haggard Middle School.

This comes after hundreds gathered Friday in support of a 13-year-old Plano boy, whose family says was the victim of physical abuse and racial taunts.

The family claims he has been subjected to two years of physical and verbal abuse, including racial threats by students at Haggard Middle School.

Two weeks ago, a video surfaced of him being forced to drink a yellow liquid at a sleepover birthday party in mid-February. The family said it was urine.

During the news conference, Plano Police Chief Ed Drain said that on March 2 the boy's bother Summer Smith talked to a school resource officer about the sleepover incident, which he said was Feb. 12, 13 and possibly 14.

Plano police have assigned detectives to the case and Plano ISD said they are working with the police department. Chief Ed Drain met with the family Friday.

The boy's mother Summer Smith spoke at a news conference Friday, saying she wants people to know what happened and who they hurt. She also called their meeting with police officials "promising."

His mother also said a number of other complaints went unheard by the school and the district. Smith said the same group of young teenagers had repeatedly called her son the N-word.

The family's lawyer called for this to be investigated as a federal hate crime.

"This is assault. This is a hate crime. This is a felony," said attorney Kim Cole.

Late Friday, Plano ISD provided a statement to WFAA. The district said the allegations were first reported to the district on March 2. The district said upon knowing the allegations, the campus had notified all parties. The district said the principal had proceeded with an investigation on the same day.

The district said it had also taken action immediately to ensure the victim was supported during the course of the investigation.

"Due to legal restrictions regarding the confidentiality of student information, Plano ISD is unable to release specific student information, but it can confirm appropriate measures were promptly taken to protect the victim and to investigate the allegations," the district's statement read.

On Sunday, Plano ISD sent an email to parents, saying:

"The Plano ISD Board of Trustees stands united in the belief that no child should be victimized in any manner, nor be subject to any form of bullying, harassment or intolerance."

The district reiterated it had taken immediate action.

"Plano ISD does not condone bullying, harassment, and/or threats against any student or any staff member. To that end, we intend to continue working with our parents, community, and local law enforcement to resolve this concern while remaining focused on the success and wellbeing of our students," the statement said.