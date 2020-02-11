Plane lands on highway in Fayette County after fuel leak

There were no reported injuries.

CARMINE, Texas — After discovering a fuel leak during a flight, the pilot of a single-engine plane landed on a highway near Carmine, Texas.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, they received a report of a plane landing on U.S. Highway 290 just east of Carmine, Texas, at around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 30.

When a sergeant with the sheriff's office arrived along with the Carmine Fire Department and troopers from the Department of Public Safety arrived, they found the single-engine, two-seater plane.

The pilot of the plane reportedly discovered during the flight that there was a fuel leak and decided to land the plane in the eastbound lanes of the highway during a break in traffic. The pilot was then able to taxi the plane off the highway to a parking lot nearby.

There were no reported injuries. The sheriff's office said, "the only damage to have occurred was that of the left wing striking a mailbox and causing minor damage."