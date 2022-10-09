x
Maryland teen among 2 students injured in Virginia plane crash, flight instructor killed

The single-engine Cessna 172 was piloted by 18-year-old man from Hanover, Maryland. State police said he tried to pull the craft up at too steep of an angle.
Credit: AP
A single engine Cessna airplane crashed upon takeoff at an airport in Newport News, Va, on Thursday Oct. 6, 2022. One person died and two others were injured. (Virginia State Police via AP)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — An investigation at a Virginia airport has revealed that a student pilot was flying a small plane when it crashed, killing the flight instructor, Virginia State Police said in a statement Friday.

The crash occurred upon takeoff Thursday afternoon at the Newport News-Williamsburg Airport.

The single-engine Cessna 172 was piloted by Oluwagbohunmi Ayomide Oyebode, 18, state police said. During take-off, Oyebode tried to pull the craft up at too steep of an angle. That caused the engine to stall in the air, and the aircraft crashed. It had reached an altitude of about 100 feet.

Oyebode, of Hanover, Maryland, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, state police said. The flight instructor who died was Viktoria Theresie Izabelle Ljungman, 23, of Williamsburg, Virginia. Another 18-year-old male student who was on board was also taken to a hospital.

