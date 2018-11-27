DRIPPING SPRINGS — A plan to dump up to nearly a million gallons of treated wastewater per day in Onion Creek is one step closer to a reality in Dripping Springs.

On Monday, a state judge sided with the city in a legal battle over the plan.

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is now cleared to approve the permit Dripping Springs city leaders need to dump the water.

The city argues it needs the permit to expand its wastewater treatment plant due to how fast the city has been growing.

A large amount of controversy has surrounded the plan due to the fact Onion Creek flows into Barton Creek as well as Austin's drinking supply.

