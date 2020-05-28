Pinballz Arcade reopening in Austin despite Gov. Abbott's guidelines

Under Abbott's new guidelines, video arcades "must remain closed."

AUSTIN, Texas — Pinballz Arcade announced on Thursday, May 28, its locations have now reopened at 25% capacity. This includes its restaurants, bars, game floors and attractions at all three of its locations, the arcade said in a statement to KVUE.

On May 26, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a new proclamation that allowed another wave of businesses to reopen, but video arcades were not one of them. Among those businesses allowed to reopen includes water parks. Under Abbott's new guidelines, video arcades "must remain closed."

RELATED:

The popular Austin arcade said it is implementing the following guidelines that "follow public health and government orders":

Social distancing of at least six feet

Multiple sanitizer stations

Masked and gloved servers

Daily employee health checks

Tables placed six feet apart without condiments

Regular disinfection processes

One-use or contactless menus

Contactless payment options

“We’ve made this announcement today in full compliance with government guidelines and executive orders,” stated Pinballz CEO Darren Spohn. “We’re looking forward to the return of our guests and being able to further re-hire our employees who exhibit our company goals of providing safe, clean fun with a smile at a great value for families and adults.”

Prior to reopening its locations, Pinballz was allowing customers to rent arcade games that were delivered straight to their doors.

KVUE reached out to Pinballz for an interview, but they declined to talk.

RELATED VIDEO: Pinballz Arcade bringing games to your home during Austin stay home order