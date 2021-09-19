x
Pilot rescued by nearby boat after crashing into Colorado River in Kingsland

Officials said the crash was caused when the pilot became distracted by their ballcap when taking off.

KINGSLAND, Texas — The pilot of a personal gyrocopter is safe after crashing their aircraft into the Colorado River in the Kingsland area.

According to the Texas DPS, the crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. Sunday in Burnet County near Lake LBJ.

Officials said the crash occurred shortly after the driver took off from a private strip in Kingsland. They said the pilot lost airspeed upon taking off when they became distracted by their ballcap.

The pilot was rescued by a boat operating in the area.

Recovery efforts of the aircraft are now underway in collaboration with the pilot, the FAA and the NTSB.

