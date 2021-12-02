PHOTOS: Winter weather coats Central Texas in ice

AUSTIN, Texas — Thursday, Central Texas awoke to a combination of freezing temperatures and moist weather that blanketed much of the area in a sheet of ice.
And while slick roads caused dozens of crashes and bad news across the area, tons of KVUE viewers saw the silver lining in the rough weather and sent in their beautiful photos.
From glossy trees coated in crystals to pristine pastures dusted white, here's a look at what you sent in:
PHOTOS: A look at your photos as winter weather hits Central Texas
It's important to note that a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for portions of the KVUE area until midnight Thursday. Significant icing remains possible, and travel conditions remain very dangerous throughout the area.
While moisture will thin out over the evening, temperatures will continue to drop over the weekend.
