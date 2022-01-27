Phase two of Waterloo Greenway expected to start soon

Work on phase two is expected to start this spring.

AUSTIN, Texas — We are getting a look at the next phase of the Waterloo Greenway.

The greenway project is a one-and-a-half-mile park system. The Waterloo Park in Downtown Austin opened to the public late last year after it was completed in the summer.

Phase two of the project features 12 new connections between 4th Street and the Hike and Bike Trail. It will also be an effort to restore the banks of Waller Creek. Waterloo Greenway Conservancy is the nonprofit behind the project.

Work on phase two is expected to start this spring.

The park features 11 acres of green space, 1.5 miles of hike-and-bike trails and a 5,000-capacity outdoor amphitheater. It was closed to the public since 2011, but KVUE got a behind-the-scenes look at the remodel last year.

PHOTOS: Waterloo Park first look 1/16

2/16

3/16

4/16

5/16

6/16

7/16

8/16

9/16

10/16

11/16

12/16

13/16

14/16

15/16

16/16 1 / 16

The Moody Amphitheater Great Law is currently closed until Feb. 22 as Waterloo Park gears up for the upcoming season of concerts and events.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube