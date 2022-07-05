x
Pflugerville PD lifts shelter-in-place notice hours after receiving report of shots fired

The notice was lifted around 9:45 p.m.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A shelter-in-place issued in Pflugerville was lifted around 9:45 p.m. hours after police received reports of shots fired. 

The Pflugerville Police Department received the report around 7:40 p.m. on May 7. Out of an abundance of caution, the department said it issued the shelter-in-place notice.

The notice was issued for the area of Ganzania Drive, Hughmont Drive and Canyon Maple near Pfenning.

Pflugerville PD said officers later determined there was no threat to the public and lifted the notice. The department said it continues to investigate the incident. 

No other details were immediately available. 

