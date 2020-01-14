PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The City of Pflugerville wants to reassure residents that despite ongoing problems at their water treatment plant, the water is safe to drink.

The most recent problem had to do with a computer glitch at a treatment plant. On Christmas Eve, the glitch made city leaders think the filtration system was working exactly as it should – but it wasn't.

The City said that doesn't mean there is cryptosporidium – better known as crypto, a microscopic parasite that can cause digestive problems – in the water.

RELATED:

Pflugerville ISD’s free job training teaches parents plumbing, nursing and more

State fines for contamination in two Central Texas cities

The City acknowledged that last year, residents were susceptible to crypto because of damage caused to filters by zebra mussels. The City said there were two reported cases of crypto in Pflugerville last year.

The Pflugerville City Council plans to talk about the water issues at their regular meeting on Tuesday.

WATCH: Federal grant to help deal with zebra mussels

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

President Donald Trump will speak at American Farm Bureau Federation convention in Austin

'We are seeing an increase in violent crime' | Austin police chief gives updates on weekend's multiple shootings, assaults

Defenders: How refugees impact Texas, U.S.

Georgetown City Council officially 'expressing dissatisfaction' with Suddenlink Communications