The City of Pflugerville will move to enforce Stage 3 water restrictions this on Friday, Sept. 13.

“Due to evaporation, hot temperatures and lack of rainfall, we need residents to conserve water immediately to decrease our average daily usage at the water plant,” said Suzette Robinson, Public Works Director .“Water demand is exceeding what we are able to process. Our plant has exceeded 90% capacity, and Pflugerville water customers must conserve now to avoid future water rationing.”

According to the City, water usage increased 17.44% from August of 2018 to August of 2019.

Stage 3 restrictions have all water customers must follow a once a week watering schedule based on the last number of their address.

This schedule includes:

Addresses ending in 0 or 1 may water on Mondays before 10 a.m. and from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Addresses ending in 2 or 3 may water on Tuesdays before 10 a.m. and from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Addresses ending in 4 or 5 may water on Wednesdays before 10 a.m. and from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Addresses ending in 6 or 7 may water on Thursdays before 10 a.m. and from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Addresses ending in 8 or 9 may water on Fridays before 10 a.m. and from 7 p.m. to midnight.

No watering allowed on Saturday or Sunday.

The City also said that hand watering is permitted on all weekdays, regardless of address, with a hand-held positive shutoff nozzle or up to a five-gallon bucket before 10 a.m. and from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Car washing is only permitted at commercial facilities.

All water customers must comply with the restrictions above, or risk a fine.

First violation: customer given a yellow violation notice and information on the watering schedule.

Second violation: customer given a red notice, a letter from the City outlining the water violation and a visit from city staff to discuss how to conserve and comply with the water restrictions.

Third violation: customer will receive a letter from the City and a $100 administrative fee added to the customer’s water bill.

Final notice: customer will be sent a certified letter from the City notifying them that their water will be disconnected. There is a $50 reconnect fee that must be paid before the water service is reconnected.

The City of Pflugerville is asking the public to report any watering restriction violations to the City of Pflugerville Public Works Department at 512-990-6400. The City also has tips on saving water.

