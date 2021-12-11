Pflugerville police investigating deadly shooting on Walnut Street

A man was found in a vehicle with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Saturday morning.

The City of Pflugerville said police responded to a shots-fired call at the corner of Walnut Street and Third Street in Pflugerville around 10:40 a.m.

A man was found in a vehicle with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Several people of interest have been identified and detained, the City said. Police believe all people involved are accounted for and were known to each other.

The area from Wilbarger Street to Pecan Street, and Second Street to Fourth Street was closed to traffic as detectives investigate.

No other information is available at this time.