Pflugerville utility rate increases go into effect next month

The new rates go into effect on Oct. 1.

Example video title will go here for this video

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — New utility rates for Pflugerville residents will go into effect on Oct. 1, impacting most users.

According to the City, the increased rates cover the cost of maintaining and expanding critical infrastructure, the cost of delivering water to homes, system resiliency and more.

Residents with a standard 5/8 meter can expect a $5 base charge increase, bringing the base charge to $24 over the previous $19. The base charge for wastewater will increase to $31, going up by $2, plus a water use volume charge.

The City stated that the average residential utility customer using a standard 5/8 meter and 8,000 gallons of water along with 5,000 gallons of wastewater will spend $72.10 on water and $57 on wastewater, bringing the bill to $129.10. That's an increase of $21.

The City cited the expansion of the water plant, wastewater plant expansion, a second wastewater plant and a secondary water line to feed water into Lake Pflugerville as reasons for the rate increase.

With peak-day flows to the water plant close to the maximum capacity of the water system, the expansion is required to be completed in 2025, according to the City. This is being done to meet standards set by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ.)

Meanwhile, the current wastewater plant has already exceeded original water flow estimates, leading the City to expand the current plant while starting construction of a second one.

As for the second water line, the City reported that Pflugerville water customers are using water from Lake Pflugerville faster than can be pumped in. The additional line will bring more raw water to the lake.

For more information on utility rates and projects, visit the City's website.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube