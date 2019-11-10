PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A Pflugerville trail will be renamed after an 87-year-old man who was killed by a vehicle while riding his bike on that very trail in September.

According to our partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Mayor Victor Gonzales and the family of Thi Ho will unveil new signage for Settlers Valley Trail on Sunday. The trail will be renamed Thi Ho Trail and the public is invited to attend.

Ho went for a ride the Settler's Valley Trail almost every day for more than 20 years, his family said. He was killed during his regular morning ride on Sept. 12.

After Ho's death, his family placed a "ghost bike" near the pedestrian crosswalk where he was killed to raise awareness. His family wants drivers in that area to pay attention and slow down.

RELATED: After elderly cyclist's death, Pflugerville family sends message to drivers: 'Pay attention and slow down'

Ho's family then started a petition asking the City of Pflugerville to rename the trail to the "Thi Ho Memorial Trail." The petition currently has nearly 1,800 signatures.

“He loved being outside. He was always an advocate of exercise to stay healthy. He loved to garden. He loved reading poetry and of course, he loved his family,” Nhat Ho told KVUE.

The new signage will be unveiled on Sunday at 10 a.m.

WATCH: After elderly Pflugerville cyclist's death, family wants community to remember his name

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Cat gets IV drip after mating with 5 felines during wild night at pet hotel

‘These pictures were taken 7 months apart’ | Mom shares photos of son to bring awareness to addiction

ACL Fest will make it easier to see Lizzo during Weekend 2