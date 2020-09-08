Suspect in Pflugerville shooting arrested, charged with attempted murder

Joshua Walker is accused of shooting Jamil Quinton at the Autumn Ranch Apartments on Swenson Farms Boulevard.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A suspect has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting at an apartment complex in Pflugerville on Saturday morning.

The U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Joshua Walker, age 28, after the Pflugerville Police Criminal Investigations Division filed an arrest warrant with a $75,000 bond.

Walker is accused of shooting Jamil Quinton, age 34, at the Autumn Ranch Apartments on Swenson Farms Boulevard, a public information officer said.

The Pflugerville Police Department said the call came in at around 10:30 a.m.

Quinton was taken to St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and is currently in a stable condition.

The incident is still under investigation and no further information is available.