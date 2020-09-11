Pflugerville police looking for suspect in burglaries of 2 restaurants

The crimes occurred early in the morning on Nov. 5.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the suspect in the burglaries of the Taco Bell and Popeyes on Pecan Street on Thursday.

Police say the crimes occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5. Security footage indicates the suspect appears to be a man wearing a black hoodie, blue pants and black high-top boots.

Anyone with information about this suspect or incident should contact the Criminal Investigation Division tip line at 512-990-6731 or cidtips@pflugervilletx.gov.