PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — If you live in Pflugerville, your water bill may go up soon.

The city council voted Tuesday to raise utility rates starting in December.

They said the change needs to happen in order to pay for upgrades to the waste water treatment plant.

The council still has a final vote scheduled for Nov. 27 before the changes go into effect.

Most people who live in Pflugerville can expect their water bill to go up about 6 percent.

