Pflugerville continues negotiations with private ambulance service

Voters will decide on the matter this November.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Pflugerville City Council members are moving forward with a private ambulance service. At a meeting Tuesday night, they voted to continue with negotiations.

The council is trying to figure out how to bring more resources to the city. It comes as its current emergency services district says it needs more money and while voters are deciding whether to annex part of the city into a new ESD.

Negotiations for the private ambulance service kicked off earlier this month with some pushback from the community.

Critics say private ambulances could overcharge residents, taking advantage of those in need of emergency care. Those in support of seeking alternate ambulance services or finding a better compromise with the ESD say there is an incorrect accounting of funds and a need to find an equitable solution.

The city is reportedly considering working with Arcadian Ambulance Services. Voters will take up the issue on Nov. 2.