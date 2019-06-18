PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department is seeking a man who went missing on Sunday.

Police said Cornet "Carlos" Toliver was last seen on June 16 around 7 p.m. at his home on Kensington Castle Path. Toliver suffers from medical conditions and he left home with his medication, which police said is a cause for concern.

Those who reported him missing said he has a history of leaving home, but it is uncommon for him to be away for this long of a time.

If seen, contact police at 512-990-6742.

