PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a man who went missing in mid-April.

Police said Marcus Jenkins, 54, was last seen on the morning of April 17. Around 3 p.m. that day, a family member went to his home and noticed he was no longer there. He reportedly left behind all forms of communications, including his cell phone, and two vehicles. The only thing that seemed to be missing was his bicycle.

Jenkins' employer said he has not been seen at work since April 16 and that he was not scheduled to be off.

Officials said he suffers from depression and may believe that he is being followed by unknown subjects. He is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes

If seen, please contact Sergeant Richard Thomas at 512-990-6742 or by emailing rthomas@pflugervilletx.gov.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: