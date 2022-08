Missing Person ⚠️ We need your assistance finding Betty Prout, a 90-year-old (pictured below) who is approximately 5 ft. 1 in. and 90 lbs. She was last seen near Yale Drive around 12:18 p.m. and is wearing a blue shirt and grey pants. If you find her, please call 911. pic.twitter.com/m4lIGqOJ0c