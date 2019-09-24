PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing elderly woman.

Officials said Alice Balderas-Olvera, 90, was last seen around 4 p.m. on Monday at The Home Depot at 1517 Town Center Drive. She has gray hair and brown eyes, is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs about 140 pounds.

She is known to drive a black 2001 Chevrolet Geo Prism with a license plate of CB2X082. Its described as having oxidized body paint.

Pflugerville Police Department

RELATED: Texas introduces CLEAR Alerts for missing adults after 19-year-old's death

According to police, Balderas-Olvera has gone missing in the past but was found asleep in her vehicle in Round Rock after suffering an acute medical issue. She also reportedly suffers from mild short-term memory loss and requires the use of medication for a chronic medical condition.

Officials said Olvera was last seen wearing a light-colored blouse, black pants and walking with a cane.

If you have any information, call police at 512-990-6700.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Band, fans left in the dark after 'Rhythm on the Water' organizer cancels last minute

'No hippos were harmed.' Lakeway mother sets record straight after gender reveal goes viral

Report: Inmate allegedly confesses to murder profiled in 'Making A Murderer'