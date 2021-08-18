Pflugerville police officer shoots, kills person during disturbance on Lanark Loop

The incident happened around midnight Wednesday on Lanark Loop in Pflugerville.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Texas Rangers are investigating after a Pflugerville police officer shot and killed a person during a disturbance early Wednesday morning.

Officials say at approximately 12:04 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18, the Pflugerville Police Department responded to multiple disturbance calls in the 1000 block of Lanark Loop, near Windermere Primary School. Callers said a resident of the home had a gun and was actively breaking down a door.

Officers arrived on the scene and shortly after, around 12:08 a.m., an officer shot the person. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

Pflugerville police called in the Texas Rangers and the Travis County District Attorney's Office Public Integrity Unit to lead the investigation into the incident. The investigation will include a review of body-worn camera video.

The officer who fired their gun has been put on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.