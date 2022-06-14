Pflugerville police officer cleared in August shooting incident

Officer Ian Clark shot and killed a 72-year-old man last year while responding to a disturbance.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — A Travis County Special Grand Jury found that a Pflugerville police officer did not act unlawfully in an August 2021 shooting, Travis County District Attorney José Garza announced on Tuesday.

Officer Ian Clark and other officers from the Pflugerville Police Department responded to a call about a disturbance at Lanark Loop on Aug. 18, 2021.

Police knocked on the door of 72-year-old Ronald Zavaglia's residence and identified themselves as law enforcement officers. Zavaglia opened the door with a rifle in hand, raising it toward the officers as they told him to put it down, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Clark then fired a single shot that fatally struck Zavaglia in the chest.

“The District Attorney’s office takes the work of presenting all facts and evidence to a grand jury very seriously,” Garza said in a statement. “In this case, an independent group of members of the Travis County community heard the evidence and law and decided that Officer Clark’s conduct was not unlawful.”

Clark joined the Pflugerville Police Department in October 2017 and has five years total law enforcement experience.

Pflugerville police called in the Texas Rangers and the Travis County District Attorney's Office Public Integrity Unit to lead the investigation into the incident. The investigation included a review of body-worn camera video.

Officer Clark was put on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.