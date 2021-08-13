Pflugerville police investigating 2 aggravated robberies in same neighborhood

Police do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time as there is a "commonality" in the people involved.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Police in Pflugerville are investigating two aggravated robberies that happened in the same neighborhood early Friday morning.

The Pflugerville Police Department is assuring the public that they do not believe there is a widespread threat, because "we believe there is a commonality in people involved."

Both robberies happened on Newgrange Drive and Lobo Mountain Lane. Both streets are located on either side of A.W. Grimes Boulevard near State Highway 45.

Pflugerville police said the first robbery happened at around 5:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Newgrange Drive, and the second robbery occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of Lobo Mountain Lane.

Police are looking for two suspects in connection to the robberies but have very limited descriptions of the pair.

We are looking for two suspects, described as Black males, tall and skinny, wearing red and black Nike shoes and driving a silver or gray Lexus SUV. Anyone who has information about these robberies should contact our tip line at cidtips@pflugervilletx.gov or 512-990-6731. (3/3) — Pflugerville Police (@Pf_Police) August 13, 2021

