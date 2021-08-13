Pflugerville police investigating 2 aggravated robberies in same neighborhood

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Police in Pflugerville are investigating two aggravated robberies that happened in the same neighborhood early Friday morning.
The Pflugerville Police Department is assuring the public that they do not believe there is a widespread threat, because "we believe there is a commonality in people involved."
Both robberies happened on Newgrange Drive and Lobo Mountain Lane. Both streets are located on either side of A.W. Grimes Boulevard near State Highway 45.
Pflugerville police said the first robbery happened at around 5:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Newgrange Drive, and the second robbery occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of Lobo Mountain Lane.
Police are looking for two suspects in connection to the robberies but have very limited descriptions of the pair.
The suspects are believed to be driving a silver Lexus SUV.
If you have any information about the robberies, you're asked to email cidtips@pflugervilletx.gov or call 512-990-6731.
