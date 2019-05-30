PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Pflugerville police will be giving a cool treat to kids this summer.

From June 1 to Aug. 31, Pflugerville police’s summer safety program ‘Cool Moves’ will return with officers handing out tickets to kids practicing safe behavior.

It’s not the typical ticket you will be thinking of. Instead, kids will be receiving tickets for free ice cream if they are caught following the rules.

Some examples of safe behavior include:

Wearing a helmet while riding a bike or scooter

Crossing at a crosswalk

Obeying traffic laws and using correct hand signals while riding a bike

Stopping at the curb to look both ways before crossing the street

More than 500 tickets will be given out to law-abiding kids. You can redeem free ice cream at these participating locations: Andy's Frozen Custard, Baskin Robbins, Cece's Froyo, Dairy Queen, McDonald's, Menchie's Frozen Yogurt, and free kids' meals from Zaxby's.

For more information, click here.

