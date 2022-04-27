Safety cameras with license plate readers coming to Pflugerville

The cameras will be placed in high-traffic areas with additional cameras in large retail areas.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — More than two dozen safety cameras will be installed soon throughout Pflugerville. The cameras will be used by the police department.

The Pflugerville Police Department will begin using Flock Safety Cameras to assist with investigations and improve safety areas where police cannot always be present, according to the City.

A total of 28 cameras will be placed throughout the city in high-traffic areas with additional cameras in large retail areas, including Stone Hill Town Center and near the Pflugerville Walmart. The use of cameras was approved by the Pflugerville City Council and is funded through a Department of Justice Project Safe Neighborhood grand. The cameras will be operational within a few weeks, a City spokesperson said.

Flock Safety Cameras contain a license plate reader and take pictures of vehicles as they drive by. The images can be accessed by Pflugerville PD officers up to 30 days after they are taken. The cameras also automatically scan for stolen vehicles and wanted persons.

Take a look at where the cameras will be installed:

The City stated this technology has been implemented by surrounding agencies and has resulted in an increased recovery of stolen vehicles and a reduction in overall crime.

Pflugerville PD developed a policy to ensure responsible use of the camera system, the City said. The policies include a 30-day limit on data storage and access restrictions, employee training, restrictions on when cameras can be accessed and quarterly audits of officer use.

Flock will reportedly provide a transparency portal that shows what the system is set up to detect, the department's policy on use, the number of cameras, the number of vehicles detected, data shared with other law enforcement agencies and how many searches officers conduct using the system. The information portal will be available on the City's website once it is up and running.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube