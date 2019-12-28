PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Police officers often see more things that any of us should, and that can often take a toll on their mental health.

That's why Pflugerville Police Chief Jessica Robledo has been putting an emphasis on mental health. It's actually earning her an award at next week's ServePro First Responder Bowl at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

One of the big reasons is to cut down on first responder suicide – an issue she says is far too common. But, if you ask her, she believes this award is for the officers in her department.

"I want them to feel like, 'look what we did,'" said Chief Robledo. "If they feel like they helped one first responder, that's huge for them because then they feel like they're making a difference and they're being a part of a bigger mission."

RELATED: Audit finds problems with how Austin handles mental health issues

The department has also made a video that is helping raise awareness for first responder suicide. It's called "#SmashTheStigma," and that's her goal to do with every department across the country.

Robledo is one of six Texas law enforcement officials who will be honored for their lifesaving work by the Institute of Law Enforcement Administration on Dec. 30 at 11:30 a.m. at Gerald Ford Stadium.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Regional AMBER alert canceled for missing Austin boy; found and returned safely to father

A friend 'people dreamed of': Heidi Broussard remembered in hometown

Pregnant mother shot, killed on Christmas Day identified