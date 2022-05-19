x
Pflugerville police are searching for missing 14-year-old girl

Yaslin De La O-Romero was last seen the night of May 17. The department said she left her home in Pflugerville.
Credit: Pflugerville PD

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Yaslin De La O-Romero left her home in Pflugerville and was last seen on May 17 between 10 and 10:30 p.m., according to Pflugerville PD. She was last seen wearing a maroon sweater.

She is described as having brown eyes and black hair, is about 5 feet tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Pflugerville Police Department at 512-990-6731 or at cidtips@pflugervilletx.gov.

