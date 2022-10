PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Pflugerville police said a woman who went missing on Tuesday afternoon has been found safe.

Maria Enriquez, 66, left a residence in the Mountain Creek subdivision around 1:30 p.m. and was last seen around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Dessau Road and Wells Branch Parkway. Just after 11 p.m., police said Enriquez was located and is safe.