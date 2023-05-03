Pflugerville police looking for missing man with disabilities

Pa Albert Gallegos was last seen in Travis County on March 5.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department is looking for a man with disabilities who was last seen in Travis County 10 days ago.

Pflugerville police said Pa Albert Gallegos, 32, was last seen on March 5, wearing green cargo pants and a gray shirt.

He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 142 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his chest and right arm and operation scars on his left leg.

⚠️Missing Person Alert issued for a disabled person, Pa Albert Gallegos. Age 32, Hispanic male, 5'6", 142lbs, black hair & brown eyes. Last seen 3/5/23 in Travis County, wearing green cargo pants & gray shirt. Tattoos on chest & right arm & operation scars on left leg. pic.twitter.com/z6GrcK1tds — Pflugerville Police (@Pf_Police) March 15, 2023

No additional information is available about his disappearance.

Anyone who has seen Gallegos is asked to call Pflugerville police at 512-990-6700.