PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department has located a 15-year-old girl who had been missing since Saturday, May 13.

According to police, the teen had last been seen in Pflugerville on May 13. Police did not provide a specific location for her last known whereabouts.

However, just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, police said that the teen had been found. The department did not provide any information on where she was found or her condition.