AUSTIN, Texas — If you're in need of a better job, the Pflugerville Independent School District is hoping to make the search easier for you.



For the first time, the district is offering job training for its parents and it’s free of charge. It will take place at Northwest Elementary School, also known as Northwest Leadership Academy.

The district is working with Skillpoint Alliance, a job training organization. Parents will be prepared for jobs in manufacturing, plumbing, electrical, HVAC and even as a nursing assistant.

A spokesperson for Pflugerville ISD said they're doing this as a way to remove barriers for parents and their families.

“We know one of the largest indicators of student achievement is parent involvement, and we’re looking at any and all ways we can to increase parent involvement in the school and with their students,” said Tamra Spence with Pflugerville ISD.

On top of the training, Skillpoint is also offering free transportation and child care while parents are taking classes.

“This is one of the things as a district we looked at what we can do,” said Spence. “We’re piloting this program at Northwest Elementary. The idea is that it’s a three-year pilot and then we may look at expanding it to other campuses.”

The first meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 6:30 p.m. In case you miss that one, there will be another meeting on Jan. 21.

