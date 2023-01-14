Suspect arrested after homicide at Pflugerville home

Deputies said a ride-share driver called 911 after a man told her he had killed someone.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a homicide at a Pflugerville house on Friday night.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a welfare check in the 2800 block of Linville Ridge Lane at 7:37 p.m. The 911 caller was a ride-share driver who said a man approached her vehicle and told her to leave because he had killed someone.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man in his 20s dead on the bathroom floor with gunshot wounds. The man who spoke with the ride-share driver was no longer there, the TCSO said.

Detectives identified 20-year-old Pflugerville man Alian Shamar Morrison Davis as the suspect. Davis later turned himself in and confessed to the shooting, deputies said.

A bail has not been set for Davis.