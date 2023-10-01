Pflugerville firefighters concerned about funding

Crews say a petition presented to the city council aims to transfer sales tax money away from ESD 2 so they would have to lay off firefighters.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Firefighters in Pflugerville say they could be defunded and that it could put public safety at risk.

“This petition is aimed at directly reducing funding that we receive to provide our services,” said Fire Chief Nick Perkins. “It can result in losing between $10 million and $15 million annually, up to a third of our budget. This would greatly reduce our ability to provide the excellent service that we have come to be known for.”

Pflugerville's city council met on Tuesday night to talk about the sales tax petition. Members are planning to communicate with other government agencies about the sales tax issue before taking more action.