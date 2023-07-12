Law enforcement, including FBI, search Pflugerville field in connection with Raul Meza Jr.

Meza was arrested in May and confessed to murdering 80-year-old Jesse Fraga, as well as a woman in 2019. Authorities said he could be behind up to 10 cold cases.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Law enforcement, including the FBI, are searching a field off FM 1825 in Pflugerville on Wednesday afternoon in connection with the case of accused serial killer Raul Meza Jr.

Agencies on the scene include the FBI, Austin Police Department, City of Pflugerville Police and the Round Rock Police Department.

Meza was arrested in May and confessed to murdering 80-year-old Jesse Fraga in Pflugerville, as well as a woman, Gloria Lofton, in 2019. Authorities called Meza the "worst of the worst" and a serial killer.

He was convicted in 1982 for the murder of 8-year-old girl Kendra Page in Austin, ambushing her as she rode her bicycle on an elementary school playground. Page's body was found in a nearby dumpster.

Authorities said Meza could be connected with up to 10 other cold cases. Former investigators have been looking into cases dating back to 1996 potentially involving Meza.

Mark Gillespie, a former forensic director for APD, told KVUE in May evidence will also be a large part of the investigation.

"The key, I think, in many of these cases, especially with cold cases, are physical evidence," Gillespie said.

But he said time can be the greatest issue when investigating evidence.

"Evidence could be degraded, you know, could be destroyed," Gillespie said. "Every time it's handled, you run the risk of contamination or loss of evidence."

He said the same is true for talking to witnesses.

"One of the biggest challenges they'll have is just time itself," Gillespie said. “Time has an effect on memories, on recollection.”

Deputy U.S. Marshal Brendon Filla said when Meza was arrested, he was carrying a bag with zip ties, duct tape and a .22-caliber pistol with additional rounds. He told authorities he was ready to kill again.

"I will let you know that Mr. Meza said he was ready and prepared to kill again, and he was looking forward to it," one detective said.