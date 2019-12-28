PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Pflugerville police are investigating a fatal early morning crash on State Highway 130.

At 3:16 a.m. Saturday, Pflugerville police received a call about a collision on northbound SH 130. According to police, a 28-year-old Austin man died as a result of a collision between his vehicle and a semi-truck trailer.

The northbound lanes of SH 130 south of County Road 138 have been closed as police continue to investigate the crash. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

