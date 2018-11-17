A Pflugerville family hopes a fake GoFundMe campaign won't keep people from donating to others who actually need it.

They're talking about the scam surrounding a New Jersey couple and a homeless veteran. Prosecutors say they pulled off a "good Samaritan" tale and duped donors into donating more than $400,000.

It's no question what happened in New Jersey is horrible and that GoFundMe scam gives people a reason to be concerned. But the Andersons say that for them, GoFundMe gave them more than just fundraising, but also a chance to build a community.

"You know, people just don't realize the daily activities that you do that you take for granted," Kimberly Anderson said.

Kimberly and Kurk Anderson have gone through a lot these past few months. In August, their daughter, Camryn, was diagnosed with aplastic anemia, a disease where her bone marrow no longer makes white blood cells.

"Yeah, it's been really hard. I can't even say from emotional, but it's a lifestyle change," Kimberly said.

After finding out, the couple made a GoFundMe for their daughter, thinking they might get some financial support. But they say the other type of support they've gotten has been more helpful.

"The GoFundMe was just kind-of a start to this whole thing, and it just snowballed from there," Kurk said.

"The financial aspect is part of GoFundMe, but one of the biggest things that I've found while doing the GoFundMe is the networking of resources," Kimberly said.

So, after hearing about the GoFundMe story in New Jersey, where a couple and another man made up a story in hopes of getting money, they feel people need to know that not all GoFundMe campaigns are scams.

"It's not GoFundMe. Whoever's setting up the account is the person that should be held responsible. GoFundMe helps a lot of people. A lot of people," Kurk said.

So, as their daughter is still waiting to find a bone marrow match, they hope people continue to support others in situations like theirs.

"If we didn't have all the resources that we do, GoFundMe being one of them, it would be really, really hard for us to be by ourselves trying to do this," Kurk said.

