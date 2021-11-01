Travis County Sheriff's Office investigating after Pflugerville man found dead in car

On Sunday night, deputies responded to a 911 report of a dead body in a car in the 14400 block of Harris Ridge Blvd.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is investigating after a man was found dead in Pflugerville on Sunday night.

Around 10:40 p.m., deputies responded to a 911 report of a dead body in a car in the 14400 block of Harris Ridge Blvd.

On the scene, deputies discovered the body of Eduardo Jaramillo, 18, of Pflugerville with a gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives worked throughout the night investigating the scene. Evidence indicates this was an isolated incident and there is no reason to believe the public is in danger, the TCSO said.

Anyone who knows Jaramillo or has any information about the incident is asked to contact the TCSO tip line at 512-854-1444.

This is the seventh homicide the TCSO has investigated this year.