DPS asks for public's assistance identifying driver in deadly Pflugerville hit-and-run

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking for the public’s help to locate a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Friday morning.

DPS said troopers responded to a fatal crash near the 14300 block of Dessau Road in Pflugerville around 3:20 a.m.

An unidentified vehicle traveling northbound in the outside lane of Dessau Road struck a pedestrian and fled the scene, according to investigators. The driver did not stop to help.

The pedestrian, Pflugerville woman Alyssa Gonzalez, 20, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with any information on the crash is asked to contact DPS at 512-997-4106.