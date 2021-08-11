Pflugerville City Council calls for special election this November

Thirteen charter amendments will be on the ballot this fall.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — On Tuesday, the Pflugerville City Council called for a special election this fall, voting to put 13 amendments to the City's Home Rule Charter on the Nov. 2 ballot. This comes after recommendations from the 2021 Charter Review Commission.

The commission is a group of city residents selected by the council every five years to review and suggest changes to the City of Pflugerville's charter, a legal governing document that defines the organization, powers, function and essential procedures of the local government.

The following propositions will be listed on the ballot:

Proposition A : Shall the City of Pflugerville amend its Charter to provide that public hearings on disannexation are to be noticed pursuant to the Texas Open Meetings Act?

Proposition B: Shall the City of Pflugerville amend its Charter to provide that the caption of proposed ordinances be published on the City’s website?

Proposition C: Shall the City of Pflugerville amend its Charter to provide the creation of the position of an executive assistant to the city council?

Proposition D: Shall the City of Pflugerville amend its Charter to prohibit discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation?

Proposition E: Shall the City of Pflugerville amend its Charter to provide gender neutral wording?

Proposition F: Shall the City of Pflugerville amend its Charter to correct spelling and grammatical errors?

Proposition G: Shall the City of Pflugerville amend its Charter to prohibit Council Members or city employees from being voting members of boards and commissions created by Charter or Ordinance?

Proposition H: Shall the City of Pflugerville amend its Charter to provide that the Mayor, with the assistance and input of the City Manager, shall set and approve the agendas for City Council Meetings?

Proposition I: Shall the City of Pflugerville amend its Charter to prohibit departments specifically eliminated by the Charter to be otherwise established?

Proposition J: Shall the City of Pflugerville amend its Charter to require the city manager to submit a proposed budget and an accompanying message on or before the first day of August each year?

Proposition K: Shall the City of Pflugerville amend its Charter to require the city manager to submit financial reports on a quarterly basis?

Proposition L: Shall the City of Pflugerville amend its Charter to prohibit any officer of the city or member of any city board or commission from participating in the deliberation of or voting upon the appointment or confirmation of any person, related to them within the second degree by affinity or within the third degree by consanguinity, to any office, position, clerkship, employment, or duty of the city even where state law authorizes their participation?

Proposition M: Shall the Charter of the City of Pflugerville be amended for compliance with state law?

For more information, click here.