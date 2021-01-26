Travis County leaders rally for election on ambulance funding in Pflugerville

Leaders are hoping to create an Emergency Services District Medical Overlay that would fund continued ambulance service across Pflugerville.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — This week, Travis County Commissioners Jeff Travillion and Brigid Shea penned a letter to the Pflugerville City Council asking them to "allow your voters to decide" after a petition to create an election on an item regarding ambulance service funding.

This comes after more than 4,700 voters signed their names in support of an election to create an Emergency Services District Medical Overlay that would fund continued ambulance service across Pflugerville and the district.

Now, the county commissioners, local firefighters and Pflugerville residents are calling on the city council to approve the election and allow local voters to decide.

The Pflugerville Firefighters Association and residents will be holding a rally during the Pflugerville City Council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 5:30 p.m. The rally will take place at El Rincon at 200 E. Pecan St. in Pflugerville.

The commissioners' letter can be read below:

As Travis County Commissioners representing the two county precincts that include the City of Pflugerville and its extra-territorial jurisdiction, we respectfully request that the Pflugerville City Council allow your citizens to decide whether they would like to be included in the proposed new Emergency Services District No. 17 for emergency medical services. We understand that more than 4,700 registered voters signed a petition in support of an election for the proposed “medical overlay” of the current ESD No. 2 (which provides fire service). We strongly encourage you to evaluate the merits of service provision and allow the community to select the appropriate set of services for their respective areas.

Emergency Services District No. 2, a voter-created taxing entity, funds and operates the Pflugerville Fire Department. With the help of a sales-tax supplement to its annual budget, ESD 2 has initiated and expanded a fire-based emergency medical service that currently staffs and operates five ambulances, delivering advanced life support care with excellent response times to all residents in their district, including your constituents. The ESD has determined that its EMS effort is financially unsustainable in the long term, and therefore proposes an election to create an overlay medical district to fund it. Evidently, more than 4,700 signatories to a petition supporting this election would seem to agree.

There have been three ESD medical overlay elections held in Travis County in the past decade, all of them successful, and all of which were initiated with certified petitions. In approving and funding these elections, the Travis County Commissioners Court has clearly indicated that, by meeting the statutory requirements to hold an election, the voters should be given a chance to decide.

The provision of advanced life support, emergency ground response, and transport is important for all residents of Travis County, including ESD 2. The funding mechanism for this continued service in your jurisdictions, the proposed new ESD 17, is a decision that should rest with all ESD 2 voters, including those in Pflugerville. We, the Travis County Commissioners for Precincts 1 and 2, urge you to allow your voters to decide the services most important to them and voice those opinions in the election process.