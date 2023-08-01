Crews battle brush fires in Pflugerville Tuesday

Fire crews say they ramped up preparations and brought in more staff as the fire danger has risen, and they say conditions likely won't get better for a while.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Fire crews in Pflugerville on Tuesday battled small grass fires that started along local roads.

The first was off of State Highway 130, near Kelly Lane, and another was near Heatherwilde Boulevard and Pflugerville Parkway.

Fire crews say they ramped up preparations and brought in more staff as the fire danger has risen, and they say conditions likely won't get better for a while.

"I'm anticipating – along with all the chiefs here at the fire department, we're all anticipating it – this is just the beginning of a really long fire season ahead," said Pflugerville Battalion Chief Heath Doyle.

*Update* This fire has been extinguished and the intersection is open. Travis County Emergency Services District No.... Posted by Pflugerville Fire Department on Tuesday, August 1, 2023

To keep fires from starting, first responders ask that people don't throw cigarettes out of car windows or drag chains behind trailers, to avoid creating sparks.

When you're at home, be sure to properly discard things like coals or ash from a barbecue pit and clear brush and debris from around your home so it's not as easy for fire to spread.