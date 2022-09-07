Firefighters battle large brush fire in Pflugerville

The fire is burning near Cameron Road and Fuchs Grove, the Pflugerville Fire Department said.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Firefighters are on the scene of a large brush fire in Pflugerville on Wednesday afternoon.

The Pflugerville Fire Department said the fire is burning near Cameron Road and Fuchs Grove Road.

Cameron Road is closed at Fuchs Grove Road and Schmidt Lane. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

Significant wildfire risk continues for much of Central Texas as the region sees critically to extremely dry vegetation, the Texas A&M Forest Service said this week.

Ninety-nine percent of the state is experiencing some level of drought. The rainfall received last week was minimal and offered only a temporary reprieve from the dry conditions in some areas, the forest service said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.