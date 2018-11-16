AUSTIN — A Pflugerville baker tossed his hat into a Food Network competition for a chance to win $10,000.

"I find baking to be a little more challenging,” said Juan Leon, owner of “Café 1 by Chef Juan” in Pflugerville.

Challenging, coming from a man who served two tours in Iraq as a mechanic in the military. Leon likes to work hands-on. But when mortar blasts and IED explosions injured his spine, he could not do much physical work anymore.

"The doctor said I needed to do something different,” he said.

Baking was a hands-on alternative.

“It’s therapeutic from the military,” he said. “Since I was diagnosed PTSD too.”

Leon's baking skills are extraordinary.

Out of the blue, Food Network producers contacted him to feature him on the "Christmas Cookie Challenge."

His wife, Annie Leon, thought it was a scam.

She was hesitant to believe the producer over the phone.

She told the producer, “Well he's busy right now. Please send me that information through the email.”

Leon competed against four of America's best cookie makers to win $10,000 back in June.

He could not say whether he won the grand prize because he’s under contract. But Leon said if he does win, he will donate to soldiers in need.

While baking is not the work he was used to, it is rewarding.

"The challenging part of it is the science behind baking that makes it really interesting,” said Leon.

For him, it’s also relaxing and helps with PTSD.

You can watch him on the Food Network Monday at 9 p.m.

