Pflugerville starts negotiations with private ambulance service

There is pushback from the community.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Pflugerville officials are starting negotiations with a private ambulance service despite public pushback.

The city is reportedly considering working with Arcadian Ambulance Services. The approval came ahead of an upcoming election that could annex Pflugerville into Travis County Emergency Services District No. 17. Voters will take up the issue on Nov. 2.

However, during an Oct. 12 meeting, the city council approved a motion to begin negotiations with the ambulance services company, according to Community Impact.

Critics said the private ambulances could overcharge residents, taking advantage of those in need of emergency care. Those in support of seeking alternate ambulance services or finding a better compromise with the ESD said there is an incorrect accounting of funds and a need to find an equitable solution.

Read the full report from Community Impact.