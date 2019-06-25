TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — People who live near Hamilton Pool are trying to stop an RV park from being built across the road.

The proposed park would go up at the corner of Hamilton Pool Road and Stagecoach Ranch Road.

The developer has applied for a permit with Travis County for 10 acres.

Bentree Builders owner Kristy Petree said she plans on having 84 RVs fit on the plot of land.

Those opposed to the development started a petition to try to stop the park from getting built.

So far, more than 8,000 people have signed it, saying they want to preserve the area.

“Environmentally, it's a huge concern because of contamination,” said Stagecoach Ranch Road resident Angelica Johnsen. “It's also highly impacted when it comes to having so many people in such a dense, small property.”

Petree said she was meeting all rules and regulations and her property would not contaminate the pool.

She said she was surprised when she received push-back from the community.

“We’re not building some rinky-dink, cheap, cheesy RV park,” said Petree. “We're building a nice, upscale RV resort that we're going to be proud of and people are going to want to come and stay and visit the Hill Country and enjoy.”

A spokesperson for Travis County, which oversees Hamilton Pool, said staff was reviewing the developer's permit application.

