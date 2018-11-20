TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Residents west of Bee Cave are calling for change after a crash in what they call a dangerous area of Highway 71.

The crash, which happened Saturday between Bee Cave and Spicewood just west of the Pedernales River, hurt three people.

Neighbors started a petition, asking Texas Department of Transportation to put up a cement barrier in the middle of the road to separate the lanes. The petition, posted online, said neighbors have seen a lot of crashes there, and various changes haven't helped the situation. Crews have resurfaced the road and put more police officers in the area. The petition organizer is calling the changes "Band-Aid" solutions.

RELATED: One airlifted, three others hospitalized after crash on SH 71

As of now, more than 250 people have signed the petition. The petition organizers are aiming to reach 500 signatures.

© 2018 KVUE-TV