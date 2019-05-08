AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is urging pet owners to keep their pets out of Lady Bird Lake due to the possible presence of a certain type of algae that can be harmful to animals.

The City first made the announcement on Sunday but reported on Monday that they received reports that two dogs have died after swimming in the lake. However, the City could not confirm their cause of death.

A spokesperson for the City said one of the animals died Thursday and the other on Saturday.

Right now, the warning comes as an abundance of caution. Though the City says algae is not uncommon in natural waterways, it will be testing the water and algae levels to evaluate toxicity. The Lower Colorado River Authority will be assisting.

City leaders on Sunday said the testing could take two to four days to complete. In the meantime, pet owners are encouraged not to let pets swim or drink water from the lake as a precaution.

A City spokesperson told KVUE the algae in question is called blue-green algae, but they're still awaiting test results to know this for certain and if they algae is toxic. They also reported that a few signs were placed at Auditorium Shores and at Red Bud Isle on Sunday.

As far as if your pet tests positive for ingesting blue-green algae, they said pets can get fairly sick depending how much was swallowed. On the severe end, exposure could result in respiratory paralysis and death.

Keep an eye out for the following symptoms within minutes to hours of exposure:

Excessive drooling, vomiting, diarrhea

Foaming at the mouth

Jaundice, hepatomegaly

Blood in urine or dark urine

Stumbling

Loss of appetite

Photosensitization in recovering animals

Abdominal tenderness

Progression of muscle twitches

Respiratory paralysis

The City said the algae has been especially prevalent near Red Bud Isle, covering up to 40% of the water surface in that area. It also tends to be found near shorelines and in areas with low water flow.

Though the situation appears to be evolving, the City says it has not seen any impacts on aquatic species at this time.

The City also reported that it has seen blue-green algae blooms in the city before but they have not seen the algae release their harmful neurotoxins.

Officials said there is no current reason to believe that boating is unsafe, but it is unlawful for humans to swim in Lady Bird Lake. The degree of risk to human exposure, such as accidental swallowing of lake water, cannot be known until test results are returned.

The City noted that Austin Water does not use Lady Bird Lake as a source for drinking water and the algae does not impact the drinkable water system for Austinites.

Veterinarian Angie Whitworth said if you think your dog got in the water with the algae or even worse, ingested it, see your vet, along with bathing your dog.

Whitworth said a vet would check liver function – "that would be bloodwork," said Whitworth. "A physical exam to check for any neurological deficits. That would be the best course of action."

Doctor Whitworth said there is really no antidote for it.

The algae can form when there is stagnant water and lack of rain.

